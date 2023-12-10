(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has banned the import of raw poultry and poultry products from four Japanese prefectures, following recent reports of bird flu outbreaks, the Straits Times reported Sunday, citing the Singapore Food Agency.

The temporary restriction on raw poultry imports from Saga and Kagoshima in the Kyushu region, and Ibaraki and Saitama in the Kanto region, began taking effect between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, the report said.

