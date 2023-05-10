You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 10, 2023
Singapore Has 50 Public Servant Roles Eligible for President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Public servants in about 50 positions are qualified to contest in Singapore’s presidential election this year, according to Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.
In the private-sector, the pool may be much larger. More than 1,200 companies meet the shareholders’ equity requirement of at least S$500 million ($377 million), Chan said in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Wednesday.
Presidential candidates must meet a slew of requirements, including either having held high office in the public sector or having served as chief executive of a company at the scale Chan outlined.
Singapore will elect a new president by September in a vote for a largely ceremonial role that will test the nation’s mood ahead of a general election that must be held by November 2025. The last presidential election in 2017 was a walkover for Halimah Yacob after two others were disqualified. She is Singapore’s first female president and the former Speaker of Parliament.
