(Bloomberg) -- Public servants in about 50 positions are qualified to contest in Singapore’s presidential election this year, according to Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.

In the private-sector, the pool may be much larger. More than 1,200 companies meet the shareholders’ equity requirement of at least S$500 million ($377 million), Chan said in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Wednesday.

Presidential candidates must meet a slew of requirements, including either having held high office in the public sector or having served as chief executive of a company at the scale Chan outlined.

Singapore will elect a new president by September in a vote for a largely ceremonial role that will test the nation’s mood ahead of a general election that must be held by November 2025. The last presidential election in 2017 was a walkover for Halimah Yacob after two others were disqualified. She is Singapore’s first female president and the former Speaker of Parliament.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.