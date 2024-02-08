(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has long been a haven for the super wealthy, with low taxes, low crime and political stability. But now something may be threatening to upend that carefully crafted image: a sprawling $2.2 billion money laundering scandal.

On Aug. 15, 2023, hundreds of police officers executed pre-dawn raids across the city-state, seizing assets ranging from gold bars to jewelry, high performance cars and luxury properties. The crackdown sent shockwaves across the orderly nation and has been accompanied by an internal review of how existing, business-friendly policies may be ripe for exploitation. In the mini-documentary Singapore’s Dirty Money Problem, Bloomberg Originals explores the city-state’s new reality, and the role that China and the world’s biggest banks play in it.

For decades, Singapore took steps to attract the super rich, building a finance industry that’s made it one of the wealthiest countries on Earth. Generous tax incentives and pathways to long-term residency have prompted billionaires and many more to set up family offices. Assets overseen by the money management sector have almost doubled in seven years to $3.65 trillion, with about three-quarters of that coming from abroad.

While the vast majority of investment in the city-state is considered above-board, allegedly tainted inflows tied to China are now coming under heavy scrutiny. In Singapore’s Dirty Money Problem, we show how it may now be paying a price for its open borders.

Read More: How Suspects Laundered Billions in Singapore for Years

See previous Weekly Documentaries from Bloomberg Originals here.See the latest videos from Bloomberg Originals here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.