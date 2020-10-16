(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s active coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level in seven months as the government reigns in local transmissions.

There were 89 active cases in the city-state, falling below 100 for the first time since March 12, the Ministry of Health said Friday. Earlier this week, Singapore said it recorded no new local infections for the first time since February, signaling a rebound from an outbreak in migrant worker dormitories that at one stage contributed to more than a thousand infections a day.

Virus cases in Singapore have been kept at low levels through mandatory mask-wearing and other social distancing measures as the economy largely re-opened in June.

Singapore has recorded 28 deaths from the pandemic, according to the statement.

