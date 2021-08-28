(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has outpaced most advanced economies to fully vaccinate 80% of its population against Covid-19, paving the way for the small but wealthy city-state to forge ahead with reopening in an approach that’s closely watched by the rest of the world still figuring out how to live with the virus.

“It means Singapore has taken another step forward in making ourselves more resilient to Covid-19,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Senior officials have pegged the milestone to its cautious strategy, pledging to use the high inoculation rate to gradually have more economic and social activities, as well as quarantine-free travel.

As it does, Singapore is hoping to do something few places with open borders have been able to manage: keep serious infection and death rates under control, and in so doing prevent the sort of outbreak that would put the health care system at risk and lead to new restrictions.

