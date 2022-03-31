(Bloomberg) -- Singapore home prices rose at a slower pace in the first quarter, suggesting the market is cooling on the back of property curbs, higher taxes and economic headwinds from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices climbed 0.4% in the three months ended March 31, Urban Redevelopment Authority flash estimates showed Friday. Values surged 5% in the last quarter of 2021.

The slower gains came after authorities imposed measures to cool the housing boom and announced higher property taxes. Home sales have also been subdued in the last couple of months.

Still, analysts have said that the curbs imposed in December may just be a short-term fix given resilient demand and a low supply of new homes.

