Singapore Home Prices Jump More Than Expected as Market Holds Up

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore home prices rose more than initially estimated in the third quarter, underscoring the market’s resilience to rising interest rates.

Private property values climbed 3.8%, more than the preliminary estimate of 3.4%, according to final data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Friday. Prices jumped 3.5% in the second quarter.

The increase is a clear contrast to sliding prices in the once-hot Canada and US markets, where buyers have pulled back on higher borrowing costs. Singapore is also outpacing other markets in the Asia-Pacific region, where early cooling signs are flashing.

Singapore’s rental market also picked up. Rents on private residential properties increased by 8.6% in the third quarter, accelerating from 6.7% in the previous three months.

The city-state’s residential property prices will continue to increase gradually over the next 12 months even as rates rise, because of a low supply of real estate and modest household income improvements, Moody‘s Investors Service analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Singapore’s annual home price growth is projected to ease slightly to 7% in 2023, compared to 9% this year, according to Alan Cheong, executive director of research at Savills Plc.

