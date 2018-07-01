Singapore Home Prices Jump Most Since 2010 in Second Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore private home prices surged the most since 2010 as the property market extends its recovery from a four-year slump.

An index tracking private residential prices jumped 3.4 percent in the three months ended June 30, according to a flash estimate from the Urban Redevelopment Authority. That’s the biggest quarter-on-quarter gain since the three months ended June 2010, and builds on a 3.1 percent gain the previous quarter.

Home prices have rebounded in the past three quarters, prompting aggressive land bids from developers as buyers shrug off cooling measures ranging from additional taxes to limits on loans. The government in February raised taxes on home purchases exceeding S$1 million ($764,000) as collective apartment sales reached levels the central bank described as exuberant.

Much of the gains are being driven by so-called en-bloc sales, where a group of owners band together to sell entire apartment buildings, according to Cushman & Wakefield Inc.

“There is a lot of liquidity in the market right now,” said Christine Li, a senior director of research at Cushman & Wakefield. “Money is coming back to owners who participated in collective sales. This recycling of capital is pushing up prices.”

Singapore home sales jumped to the highest in nine months in May as developers sold 1,121 units.

