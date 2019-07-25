Singapore Home Prices on the Rise Again One Year After Curbs

(Bloomberg) -- Private-home prices in Singapore are on the rise again just one year after the government introduced curbs to cool the market.

Dwelling values jumped 1.5% in the three months through June 30, the steepest gain since the second quarter of 2018, according to final data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority released Friday.

The government introduced cooling measures to slow price increases just over a year ago, in early July 2018. They included raising stamp duties for second homes and tightening loan-to-value limits for housing loans granted by financial institutions. The curbs didn’t take long to have an impact, with home prices falling for a second straight quarter in the three months through March 31.

With prices heading north again, market watchers may start to question whether additional restrictions on property buying are required. Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in May that Singapore had done what it set out to do and stabilized the property cycle.

In other highlights from Friday’s data release:

2Q private home rental index rose 1.3% from the first quarter while the vacancy rate climbed to 6.4% from 6.3% in the previous quarter

Office-space prices gained 0.9% while rentals rose 1.3%

Retail-space prices rose 0.4% while retail rents fell 1.5% in the three months

Developers launched 2,502 residential units for sale in the second quarter versus 2,989 units in the first three months of 2019

Developers sold 2,350 apartments compared with 1,838 units in the previous quarter

To contact the reporters on this story: Katrina Nicholas in Singapore at knicholas2@bloomberg.net;Michael Sin in Sydney at msin12@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Katrina Nicholas at knicholas2@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.