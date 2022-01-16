China’s Home Market Slump Persists on All Fronts, Hurting Growth
China’s property market slump persisted in December, contributing to an economic slowdown that spurred policy makers to cut a key interest rate.
Singapore home sales fell last month, as the government imposed measures to cool the property market.
Logan Group Co.’s bonds tumbled to record lows amid speculation the Chinese property firm may have far more debt obligations than reported.
China’s economic growth weakened last quarter in the face ofslow private spending, a property market crisis and virus outbreaks, giving the central bank cause to cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years.
China’s largest developer Country Garden Holdings Co. is being impacted by the crisis surrounding the property sector with its shares and bonds coming under pressure amid fears that a reportedly failed fundraising effort may be a harbinger of declining confidence.
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore home sales fell last month, as the government imposed measures to cool the property market.
Purchases of new private apartments declined to 650 units in December, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed Monday. That’s 60% lower than the 1,547 units sold in the previous month.
Singapore authorities imposed property curbs on Dec. 16 for the first time since 2018 to cool a market that saw home prices surge the most in more than a decade. The measures include higher stamp duties for second-time home buyers and foreigners as well as tighter loan limits.
Sales may continue to slow in the first few months of 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. But the cooling measures may end up being a short-term fix in a market with an insatiable appetite for homes, with analysts previously saying they expect transactions to rebound as early as the second half of the year.
