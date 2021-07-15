U.S. Retail Sales, Powell Nomination, Housing Woes: Eco Day
Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Upstart broadband provider Sonic had a tough time signing up apartment residents in San Francisco -- until the city passed a law making clear that tenants aren’t limited by exclusivity deals their landlords have struck with internet service providers.
The White House will hold a meeting with representatives from across the homebuilding industry on Friday as President Joe Biden seeks to address a housing supply shortage that’s spurring a record increase in home prices.
China Evergrande Group shares soared after the country’s most-indebted developer said it will consider a special dividend to shore up its stock that’s trading near a four-year low.
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore home sales dropped for a third straight month as tightened pandemic restrictions cooled a rebound in the property market.
Purchases of new private units fell 2.6% to 872 in June from 895 in May, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed on Thursday.
Home sales have eased since the government imposed lockdown-like conditions in May to curb the delta variant spread, including limits on the number of people who can view apartments. That’s put the brakes on a year-long residential market boom, though analysts expect the pause will be temporary now that restrictions are being relaxed.
“It’s not the end of the property frenzy,” said Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie. “Sales activities will likely accelerate in the coming month as developers are rushing to launch their projects, plus the restrictions imposed on viewings may be further eased as more residents are vaccinated.”
Growth in home prices slowed last quarter for the first time in more than a year, URA figures showed this month.
