(Bloomberg) -- Singapore home sales rose to the highest in more than two years in January, with buyers rushing in amid speculation that the government may take steps to cool the market.

Sales of new private apartments soared to 1,609 last month from 1,217 in December, Urban Redevelopment Authority data showed Monday. That’s the most since July 2018 when 1,724 units were sold and the most recent cooling measures were imposed.

Singapore’s property market has made a rapid recovery after the pandemic sent the economy into its worst recession, fueling speculation that authorities could intervene to calm the sector. Government ministers warned last month that they don’t want the market to run ahead of economic fundamentals.

Low interest rates are among the factors driving demand, according to DBS Group Holdings Ltd. With home prices rising 2.2% last year, further increases in excess of 5% could tip the market into “bubble territory,” DBS analysts said last month.

The property market is likely to benefit from a rebound in the economy as the city keeps coronavirus infections at bay and rolls out vaccinations. Singapore on Monday maintained its projection for economic growth in a range of 4% to 6% this year.

