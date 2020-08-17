(Bloomberg) -- Singapore home sales rose for a third straight month in July as the city recovered from lockdown, but a prolonged recession threatens to halt a property-market recovery.

The number of new units sold rose 8% to 1,080 last month from 998 in June, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data released Monday. That’s the most since November, and up from a near six-year low in April during the height of the lockdown.

With the city-state heading for its worst recession on record, a recovery in the property market could be slowed depending on how quickly the broader economy can pick up. The government forecasts the economy will shrink between 5% and 7% this year, and will later Monday announce its fifth stimulus package.

