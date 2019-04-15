1h ago
Singapore Home Sales Surge as Developers Market More Projects
(Bloomberg) -- Private-home sales in Singapore soared in March as developers marketed more projects after a typically slower February that included the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.
Developers sold 1,054 units last month, more than double the 455 in February, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a statement Monday. Residential home prices decreased for a second straight quarter in the three months ended March 31, helping to buoy demand and boost sentiment.
In other highlights from the report:
- The number of new apartments launched for sale in March was 1,812, compared with 596 in February
- Top selling new projects last month included:
