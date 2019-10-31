(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s hospitality trusts may soon turn a corner thanks to a robust lineup of conferences in 2020.

That’s according to DBS Bank Ltd., which sees increasing demand for rooms driven by new meetings as well as returning events such as the Singapore Airshow in February 2020. The bank also expects the hotel industry to be supported by potential mergers and muted growth in supply.

“We believe that the sector is at the cusp of recovery,” analysts Derek Tan and Rachel Tan wrote in a note. For DBS, the top buy ideas on theme include Far East Hospitality Trust, which it upgraded to buy from hold, CDL Hospitality Trusts and Ascott Residence Trust.

“We believe that downside from current levels is limited,” as hospitality real estate investment trusts are trading in line with historical mean valuations, the note added.

To contact the reporter on this story: Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lianting Tu at ltu4@bloomberg.net, Kurt Schussler, Naoto Hosoda

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.