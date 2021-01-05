Jan 5, 2021
Singapore in Travel Lane Talks With Vietnam, Thailand, France
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is in negotiations to establish potential travel lanes with Vietnam, Thailand and France, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing wrote in reply to a parliamentary question.
- To date, Singapore has welcomed 4,000 visitors from China through earlier travel lane agreements.
- Both countries continue to discuss ways to open up borders further with necessary public safeguards in place, Chan said.
