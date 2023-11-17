(Bloomberg) -- Singapore linked its system to enable real-time money transfers with Indonesia as a boost to economic connectivity.

Customers of participating banks will be able to wire money via scanning QR code used by merchants in both markets, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank Indonesia said in a joint statement Friday.

The authorities also signed a letter of intent to establish a local currency settlement framework. When operationalized in 2024, it will facilitate the settlement of trade and investments between Indonesia and Singapore in their local currencies, the statement said.

