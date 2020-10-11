28m ago
Singapore, Indonesia to Start Green Lane for Some Travel
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore and Indonesia will establish a reciprocal green lane for travel between both countries, according to a joint statement from Indonesia and Singapore’s ministries for foreign affairs.
- Green Lane will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes.
- Travellers have to abide by mutually agreed upon Covid-19 prevention and public health safety measures.
- This will include pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 swab tests from mutually recognized health institutions.
- Applications for the green lane will open on October 26 and travel will commence soon after.
