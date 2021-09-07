(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 infections in Singapore jumped to a one-year high and authorities aren’t ruling out re-imposing pandemic restrictions. Meanwhile, Malaysia is easing curbs.

The death toll in the U.S. topped 650,000. Three-quarters of adults in the worst-hit nation have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson’s shot cut infection risk by about half in a trial of South Africa health workers. The study, which found that the vast majority of breakthrough infections were mild, included several weeks of a third wave of infections.

Israel is showing the world how evaluating progress against the virus is changing. Though the country has become a pandemic hot spot, the number of severe cases appears to have peaked.

Key Developments

U.S. Infection Rate Was Vastly Underestimated (3:57 a.m. HK)

The true number of U.S. infections at the end of 2020 was more than 100 million, just under a third of the population and far more than the 20 million previously reported, according to a study cited by the National Institutes of Health. Many cases were undetected because of limited testing and asymptomatic infections early in the pandemic.

The study, by researchers at Columbia University, used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how many people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which indicate past infections. The researchers calculated that just 11% of all cases were confirmed by a positive test result in March 2020.

Venezuela Receives First Vaccines From WHO (1:46 p.m. NY)

Venezuela received 693,600 Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccines, the first shipment purchased through Covax. The shots had been expected to arrive before August but had been delayed for undisclosed reasons. The country is due to receive a total of 12 million doses through the World Health Organization-sponsored program.

Myanmar Seeks 24 Million Doses by November (1:25 p.m. NY)

Myanmar’s junta said it wants to receive 10 million doses each in September and October and 4 million in November. The country targeted vaccinating half its population by year-end.

Boris Johnson Hikes Taxes to Offset Covid Costs (1:17 p.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the insurance payroll tax will rise 1.25 percentage points starting next year to help rescue the National Health Service from backlogs generated during the pandemic. A tax on dividends will also increase 1.25 percentage points.

All working adults, including those of state pension age, will be subject to the higher levies, which are expected to generate 36 billion pounds ($50 billion) over the next three years. The House of Commons is expected to vote on the tax package Wednesday.

Separately, about 80% of people age 16 and older have been vaccinated with both doses in Britain. Around 89% have received one dose. More than half of all 16- and 17-year-olds in England have received their first vaccine.

U.S. Hits 75% Mark for Adult Vaccination (12:43 p.m. NY)

Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The country hit the 70% threshold in early August, four weeks past President Joe Biden’s target.

The spread of the delta variant caused another surge of infections in the U.S. over the last month and accelerated vaccinations. But hesitancy among many Americans has left the U.S. well behind many other countries for inoculation. Biden plans on Thursday to address efforts to curb the pandemic.

J&J Shot Halves Health-Worker Infections (11:59 a.m. NY)

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine cut the risk of getting infected by about half, according to a trial of almost half a million health workers in South Africa. The vast majority of the breakthrough infections were mild, the study’s co-leader said, citing unpublished data.

The Sisonke study included several weeks when South Africa was going through a third wave of coronavirus infections, spurred by the highly contagious delta variant.

Sweden to Lift Crowd Restrictions (10:17 a.m. NY)

Sweden plans to remove the cap on Sept. 29 on the number of people that are allowed to gather for public and private events, said Social Minister Lena Hallengren, citing the country’s successful vaccination campaign. The recommendation to work from home will be lifted as well. The government meanwhile is exploring how vaccination passes could be used at large events in case a cap needs to be re-introduced.

Philippines Backtracks on Easing (7:37 a.m. NY)

Philippine authorities have deferred easing restrictions on public movement in the capital region, keeping the current curbs potentially through Sept. 15, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Metro Manila, an area that accounts for about a third of the Philippine economy, will remain under the second-toughest restrictions on movement. Restaurants are limited to take-away and delivery business, and beauty salons and spas are shut.

Vaccinations Ebb in France (7:22 a.m. NY)

The number of weekly vaccines administrated in France decreased to 2.5 million in the week starting Aug. 30 from 3 million in the two previous weeks, according to the health ministry. The decline reflects shrinking demand as more people get vaccinated, it said in a video conference with journalists. France has so far fully vaccinated 45.6 million people above the age of 11, the equivalent of 67.7% of its total population.

Morocco Plans Booster Shots: Report (6:51 a.m. NY)

The committee supervising Morocco’s response to the pandemic has endorsed a rollout of booster shots as early as this month, starting with health workers and other vulnerable groups, Casablanca-based Medias24 reported, citing committee member Said Afif. The spread of the delta variant among staff has disrupted hospitals’ ability to function, he said.

Zimbabwe Says State Workers Must Get Vaccine (6 a.m. NY)

Zimbabwe’s government ordered state employees who are unwilling to be vaccinated to resign to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“If you are now working for us, we are now saying get vaccinated,” Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said in an interview Tuesday with privately owned radio station ZiFM Stereo.

