(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s core inflation unexpectedly picked up pace in December yet authorities retained their 2024 outlook, a signal that while price pressures in the city-state prove persistent, they remain manageable.

The core measure, which excludes housing and private transportation costs and is tracked by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, accelerated to 3.3% last month from a year ago, according to the Department of Statistics on Tuesday. The MAS is scheduled to decide on policy on Jan. 29.

The print exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg News survey where the median was for a 3% gain and compares with 3.2% in November. It also beat the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s outlook last month for core inflation to come at the upper end of the 2.5–3% range at the year-end.

“The rise was mainly accounted for by higher services inflation,” according to a joint statement from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the MTI, noting that holiday expenses as well as bus and train fares rose at a faster pace in December.

While they reiterated that core inflation will encounter some volatility through early 2024 due to higher electricity and gas prices and the increase in the goods and services tax, it “should resume a gradual moderating trend over the rest of the year, as import cost pressures decline and tightness in the domestic labor market eases.”

The central bank and the trade and industry ministry kept their forecast for 2024 core inflation to average 2.5%–3.5%. Excluding the transitory effects of the GST tax hike, the gauge was seen at a lower range of 1.5%–2.5%.

The MAS, which uses the exchange rate as its main tool, kept its policy stance unchanged at its two scheduled reviews last year after tightening settings five times between October 2021 and 2022. This year, it will start a quarterly review of monetary policy.

While maintaining the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate or S$NEER on an appreciating path has helped offset imported inflation, the central bank still needs to balance its price stability goal with economic growth. The city-state avoided a recession in 2023 and grew at faster-than-expected 1.2%.

Singapore’s all-items inflation also accelerated to 3.7% from a year ago compared with the 3.5% median estimate and against 3.6% in November. The forecast range in 2024 for the broader measure, currently set at 3%-4%, will be updated in the MAS’ January monetary policy statement, it said.

Other Details

Household durables and services inflation quickened to 1.5% in Dec. from a year earlier, from 1% in Nov.

Transport inflation was 3.9% year-on-year from 2.8% in Nov.

Recreation and culture inflation accelerated to 6.3% from 5.6%

Retail and other goods inflation sped up to 1.1% from 1%

Food inflation eased to 3.7% on-year from 4.0% in November, slowest in 21 months

(Updates throughout with MAS statement.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.