(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s large F1 pit building, normally used for the high-profile Grand Prix races that have been canceled a second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is being converted into a medical facility for coronavirus patients, the Straits Times reported.

The building has been identified as a suitable temporary venue because it has ready facilities and isn’t being used for F1 race activities, Ong Ling Lee, director of sports at the Singapore Tourism Board, told the Straits Times, adding that the place had been used for swab tests last year.

Within the complex, the halls have been partitioned into sections with numbered beds that went into the 600s, the newspaper reported. The facility will open in November, the Straits Times said, citing workers at the building.

Singapore has recently been grappling with daily Covid-19 case numbers reaching into the thousands, as well as increased tallies of deaths from the virus. It has also seen a decrease in spare capacity of intensive care unit beds in public hospitals, though the government is working to add more.

