Singapore Is Heading for Recession Next Quarter, Maybank Says

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economy will probably experience a “shallow technical recession” in the third quarter as the global trade outlook worsens, according to Maybank Kim Eng Research.

As a result, Maybank has downgraded its projection for Singapore’s economic growth for this year to 1.3% from 1.6%, Singapore-based economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye said in a note. That’s below the government’s forecast range of 1.5% to 2.5%.

A report on Wednesday showed manufacturing contracted 2.4% in May from a year ago, worse than expected. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative quarter-on-quarter growth, and if that happens, it will increase the chance of the central bank easing monetary policy in October, the economists said.

