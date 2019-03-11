(Bloomberg) -- Singapore became the latest nation to ban Boeing Co. 737 Max aircraft, after two crashes involving Max 8 planes put safety of the jetliners under the spotlight.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore is temporarily suspending operation of Boeing 737 Max aircraft into and out of Singapore, the regulator said in a statement.

The ban takes effect at 2 p.m. local time Tuesday.

