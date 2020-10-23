(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Chief Justice has given leave to commence investigations into a complaint of misconduct against two deputy public prosecutors filed by a domestic worker who was acquitted from charges of stealing, according to a statement from the supreme court.

Parti Liyani had accused the two prosecutors of misconduct in handling her trial where she was initially convicted in court for stealing S$34,000 ($25,000) worth of items from the household of the former Changi Airport Chairman Liew Mun Leong. The High Court acquitted her in September with a justice saying that Liew’s family had an “improper motive” for accusing the helper of stealing.

