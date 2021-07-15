(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s karaoke club cluster is testing the city-state’s plans to progressively reopen, with officials scrambling to control a surge in daily Covid-19 cases just weeks before it’s expected to reach its next key vaccination target.

“We are working round the clock to deal with the latest cases, to contain them, and keep our community safe,” Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the country’s virus task force, said in a Facebook post.

Singapore government leaders have said they intend to gradually ease virus-related restrictions as more and more people are vaccinated. It would be a pivot away from the earlier Covid-Zero strategy of eradication and toward managing the risks of a virus that leaders believe will be endemic.

Leaders are “deliberating on what additional measures to take and will give an update soon,” Wong said in a Facebook post. He acknowledged many are feeling “disappointed and frustrated” about the spike, adding that “we continue to take heart that the vast majority of Singaporeans have been responsible, and adhering to safe management measures.”

Singapore reported 42 new cases in the community Thursday, adding to the 56 the previous day, the highest level within the community in more than a year.

While the country is vaccinating quickly, it isn’t yet close to the mass vaccination goals that government leaders had set as key benchmarks, such as having two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated by National Day on Aug. 9.

More than 71% here have received at least one dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s vaccine, one of the highest rates in the world for countries above 5 million people. Yet the rate of those with both jabs is just 43%, with many under age 45 still in that couple weeks’ holding period after their first dose and awaiting the second.

Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told reporters Wednesday that the government didn’t plan to reverse its recent easing of social gathering restrictions, as it did after prior cluster outbreaks, saying the country was in a “much more resilient position than before” because of increased vaccinations.

