(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s daily coronavirus infection tally hit the highest in nearly a month as authorities started investigating new cases from karaoke lounges and clubs.

The uptick in cases may fuel concerns of a delay in rolling back restrictions although the government has said it is drawing up a roadmap that treats Covid-19 as endemic, and manageable as part of daily living like influenza.

Officials found 19 new cases locally, with four of the infections currently unlinked, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It’s the highest daily case count since June 17, when 20 cases were found.

Health Ministry officers are now investigating cases among social hostesses, who are mostly Vietnamese and frequent karaoke lounges and clubs. Those establishments were closed months ago as part of Singapore’s social distancing rules, but several have since obtained licenses to operate as food and beverage outlets and reopened under those terms.

To stop the spread of infections, the government will carry out testing operations for staff in three karaoke lounges and plans to extend free testing to other similar locations, the Ministry said in a late update on Monday. The government advised those who interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses between June 29 and July 12 to minimize social interactions and see a doctor if feeling unwell.

The push to test more staff and patrons from these lounges comes as Singapore took a first step in rolling back restrictions with allowing more people to dine together from Monday. Groups of five can now dine-in at food outlets from two previously. Dining-in was stopped briefly when Singapore experienced a flare-up in virus cases in May.

