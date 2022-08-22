(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is still restricting LGBT media content to older audiences and schools will continue to uphold heterosexual unions as the prevailing social norm, even as the city plans to repeal a colonial-era law criminalizing sex between men.

The country’s content regulatory approach has to be sensitive to societal values and abolishing the law doesn’t mean a change in the tone of society, the Ministry of Communications and Information said in a statement Monday. The Ministry of Education said its policies will remain secular. Schools’ curriculum including sexuality education remains based on “traditional values” including the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Sunday the government will remove the legal ban but would amend the constitution to prevent same-sex marriages, in a compromise with conservative and religious groups.

The city-state’s authorities have often taken a tough stance on restricting LGBT content. In June, Walt Disney Co.’s animated Pixar film ‘Lightyear’ was limited to those aged 16 and above because of a depiction of a kiss between two female characters. In 2014, the National Library Board withdrew some children’s books, including one about a same-sex penguin couple. The books were later placed them in the adult section of libraries, after a public outcry.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community said in a statement that their immediate priorities will be “to tackle the areas of discrimination that we continue to face at home, in schools, workplaces, and in housing and health systems.”

