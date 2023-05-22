(Bloomberg) -- Life expectancy in Singapore rose to an average of 83 years in 2022, increasing by almost one year from a decade ago, even after the country logged more than 1,700 deaths from the pandemic.

Female Singaporeans are estimated to live an average of 85.2 years, out-pacing the 80.7 years for males in the city-state, according to the latest preliminary data from the Department of Statistics.

The World Health Organization reported 1,722 Covid deaths through May 17 for the island of 5.64 million people. That brought down the average life span by 0.7 years compared to 2019.

The aging of Singapore’s population, one of the wealthiest in the world, has prompted budget measures to take care of the nation’s elderly. By 2030, the government estimates that one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above, up from one in six in 2023.

Data from the Ministry of Manpower in January showed that the number of employed residents 70 or older in the city-state had increased 173% over the last decade, with female employment in that age group increasing 237%.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.