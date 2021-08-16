(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is considering pilot programs to allow groups of vaccinated travelers to enter the country on carefully controlled itineraries as it moves toward reopening its border, according to the trade minister.

“We continue to look at countries including the U.S., UK, Australia and so on to explore possibilities of opening up,” Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s trade and industry minister, told Haslinda Amin in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday. The country may start with pilot arrangements for travelers “bubble wrapped to prevent transmission of the disease,” particularly for vaccinated visitors.

A full reopening, however, would depend on countries around the world controlling the pandemic, he cautioned.

As Singapore’s rate of full vaccination rises further from the current 76%, which is among the world’s best according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker, the government has given some signs about what a cautious reopening of borders could look like through year-end. At the same time, the city-state has worked to control recent case clusters and keep serious hospitalizations at a manageable level.

As part of a strategy to treat Covid as an endemic presence in coming years, Singapore earlier this month approved some easing of virus-related restrictions for vaccinated persons, including dining at restaurants in groups of five for those fully inoculated. The government is set to announce a loosening of work-from-home rules this week.

The easing of restrictions comes at a turbulent time for a region battling the delta variant. A raft of disappointing Chinese economic data Monday -- on top of another port closure there last week following a positive virus test -- added to signs that Asian trade powerhouses could be losing one of their economic lifelines.

Singapore last week upgraded its 2021 GDP forecast to 6%-7%, predicated on a stable global recovery and further easing of border and domestic restrictions through year-end. Gan said Tuesday that he is confident Singapore would achieve these projections.

