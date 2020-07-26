(Bloomberg) -- Singapore and Malaysia said they’ve agreed on key aspects of green lane travel as the two countries move a step closer to reopening one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

The talks on the so-called Reciprocal Green Lane and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement will facilitate travel for official, business and work purposes, according to a joint statement by the two foreign ministries after their ministers met Sunday. The governments will discuss further on restoring travel for other groups, they said.

Applications by eligible travelers can be submitted by Aug. 10, and they have to abide by public health measures in both countries. Operational details will be published soon.

Border lockdowns had been imposed in March. Some 300,000 people travel by land each day between the two nations, which are trying to safely reopen their economies that have been disrupted by the pandemic. Besides the land crossing via bridges, a one-hour flight between Singapore and Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur is the world’s second-busiest international route measured by seat capacity, according to OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd.

