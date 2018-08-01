(Bloomberg) -- Real-time values of Singapore and Malaysia’s market benchmarks were temporarily disrupted on Thursday due to technical glitches at index provider FTSE Russell.

The issue became apparent when Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index was largely unchanged in the first hour of trading, despite DBS Group Holdings Ltd. tumbling as much as 3 percent after reporting earnings that missed analysts’ estimates. DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, has the biggest weight in the Singapore index at 16 percent.

The equities benchmark started reflecting the right prices around 10 a.m., said Joel Ng, head of research at KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte. Representatives at FTSE, a unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, didn’t immediately reply to an email and calls seeking comment outside regular U.K. business hours.

“Real-time values for STI and FTSE China A50 indexes are now updating accurately,” Singapore Exchange Ltd., which operates the city’s stock and derivatives market including A50 futures, said in a statement. “FTSE continues to investigate other indexes. We will keep the market updated.”

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index was also disrupted due to “a technical disruption at FTSE’s end,” the Malaysian bourse said. The issue was resolved as of 9:52 a.m. local time, Bursa Malaysia said.

