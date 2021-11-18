(Bloomberg) -- Singapore may soon allow quarantine-free crossing at its land border with Malaysia, one of the world’s busiest border crossings, the city-state’s trade minister said.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to do so quite soon,” said Gan Kim Yong in an interview via video with Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, when asked about the possibility of an easing of the land border restrictions before the end of the month.

“There is a possibility, and we are hoping that we will be able to announce our launch stage shortly,” said Gan, who is also a co-chair of a government task force overseeing virus measures in the city-state.

The trade-reliant country is slowly relaxing more of its border controls in an attempt to re-establish itself as one of the world’s premier aviation hubs. Under its vaccinated travel lanes, a fixed number of travelers per day are allowed to enter Singapore so long as they are fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid before departure and again on arrival. Once the test on arrival comes back negative, they’re free to move about the country.

The government has so far has announced vaccinated air travel lanes with 21 countries. Travelers flying in from Kuala Lumpur International Airport will be able to enter Singapore under the VTL without needing to quarantine from Nov. 29.

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.