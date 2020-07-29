(Bloomberg) -- Singapore and Malaysia will officially resume a border rail system project with passenger service to commence in end-2026 from end-2024 previously, according to a joint statement from the countries.

The city-state’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin held a ceremony at the causeway Thursday to mark the official restart of the project that was suspended since April last year. Malaysia’s government at the time requested a suspension to review the project and negotiate for lower costs.

With the commencement of the infrastructure project, both countries have agreed:

The rapid transit link will be a will be a standalone light rail transit system, instead of making use of Singapore’s Thomson-East Coast Line mass rapid transit system. The capacity for the new rapid transit link is unchanged at up to 10,000 passengers per hour from each direction.

The link will no longer use an existing depot in Singapore. Instead a new depot will be constructed in Johor Baru in Malaysia.

Each country will separately appoint an infrastructure company to fund, build, own, maintain and renew the civil infrastructure and stations in its territory up to the international boundary.

Malaysia has changed its company from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn. Bhd. The Land Transport Authority of Singapore remains as Singapore’s infrastructure company.

Rail link will continue to feature co-location of customs, immigration and quarantine facilities, so that passengers undergo clearance only once at their point of departure.

The fare levels will set by the operating company. closer to the date of passenger service commencement.

