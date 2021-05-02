(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia and Singapore said they will allow travel between the two countries on compassionate grounds or for family emergencies from May 17.

The visits would be for death and critical illness reasons, the two sides said in a joint statement after a two-day visit by Malaysia Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein to the city state. The countries agreed on procedures and entry requirements for the visits, and details will be released by the respective authorities, the foreign ministers said.

“This agreement provides a framework to facilitate travel between the two countries for compassionate and emergency reasons,” Hishammuddin and Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said.

Hishammuddin’s visit was his first since his appointment last year. The two sides also agreed to continue talks on further border re-opening measures, premised on the pandemic situation, according to the statement.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s planned visit to Singapore has been postponed to later this year, Hishammuddin said separately. Muhyiddin’s current focus is to address Malaysia’s rising coronavirus numbers, and the current situation wouldn’t provide the two prime ministers “the right environment,” he said.

