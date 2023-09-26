(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has successfully disposed of a 100-kilogram World War II bomb unearthed at a construction site, according to a Facebook post by the city’s police force.

More than 4,000 residents living near the site along Upper Bukit Timah Road were earlier evacuated from the area to allow Singapore Armed Forces to carry out a series of controlled explosions, the Straits Times reported Tuesday.

The bomb, which was deemed too dangerous to move from the site following its discovery on Sep. 20, is believed to be one of the largest wartime explosives unearthed in Singapore.

Police earlier warned people to stay away from the area and said in a press release that “loud sounds can be expected during the controlled disposal of the war relic.”

Authorities are currently assessing the construction site and nearby infrastructure for safety purposes. Several affected roads around the site remain closed following the operation, which concluded at 1.45 p.m., according to police.

(Updates with Facebook post from local police)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.