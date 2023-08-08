(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong is recovering from surgery after doctors discovered a severely blocked artery in a routine medical check up.

“I will now recuperate and take things a little slower for a bit before getting back to my usual routine,” Tong said on Facebook Tuesday evening. “Will be working from home as much as possible in the meantime.”

Tong didn’t elaborate on a timeline for a full recovery, or when he is expected to be discharged.

Doctors inserted a stent to restore blood flow to an artery that supplies the vital fluid to the heart, according to the post. Tong said he is neither diabetic nor a smoker.

