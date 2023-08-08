You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 8, 2023
Singapore Minister Recovering After Surgery on Blocked Artery
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong is recovering from surgery after doctors discovered a severely blocked artery in a routine medical check up.
“I will now recuperate and take things a little slower for a bit before getting back to my usual routine,” Tong said on Facebook Tuesday evening. “Will be working from home as much as possible in the meantime.”
Tong didn’t elaborate on a timeline for a full recovery, or when he is expected to be discharged.
Doctors inserted a stent to restore blood flow to an artery that supplies the vital fluid to the heart, according to the post. Tong said he is neither diabetic nor a smoker.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
