(Bloomberg) -- The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year in Singapore, the country’s Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The security summit would resume because more effective safety measures are in place and Covid-19 vaccinations are ongoing, Ng said. The conference, which was launched in 2002, draws ministers and top policymakers to debate the region’s most important security challenges, and is slated for June 4-6, according to its website.

Having brought the coronavirus largely under control, Singapore has been pushing forward with re-opening its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector, known as MICE.

The city-state began accepting applications in October for conventions that could host as many as 250 people, with certain restrictions. Later this year, the country is also due to host the World Economic Forum.

