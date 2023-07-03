(Bloomberg) -- The two Singapore cabinet ministers at the center of a rental probe over sprawling state-owned houses took to parliament on Monday to defend their conduct.

“I’m sorry that parliament’s time has been taken up to address these issues which arose out of a personal decision I made to rent a home,” Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam told lawmakers.

Shanmugam said he took care to deal with any perceived or potential conflict of interest, echoing a similar statement from Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Lawmakers filed more than 20 questions on the issue.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ordered the review after an outcry following claims from an opposition politician that the ministers were paying less than the fair market value. Both ministers were cleared of wrongdoing by the anti-corruption bureau over their rental of the black and white colonial houses near a high-end entertainment and lifestyle hub.

The issue has become a headache for the ruling People’s Action Party, which is navigating a succession plan. Singapore pays its tops officials among the world’s highest public salaries and prides itself on its image for low corruption.

The review showed that Shanmugam negotiated an initial monthly rent of S$26,500 ($19,600) for the 9,350-square meter (100,000 square feet) property. Balakrishnan’s wife paid S$19,000 for the 9,157-square meter bungalow. Both prices were at or above the prevailing rental rate for the homes.

Following more than five hours of discussion on the matter in parliament Monday, Prime Minister Lee said the government will never tolerate or compromise on any departure “from the stringent standards of honesty, integrity and incorruptibility that Singaporeans expect.”

“Minister Shanmugam and Minister Vivian Balakrishnan have done nothing wrong and they retain my full confidence,” he said.

