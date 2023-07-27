(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s ministers of law and foreign affairs have sent lawyers’ letters to the prime minister’s estranged brother, Lee Hsien Yang, demanding an apology and damages for defamation, according to Facebook posts by the ministers.

Lee has “accused us of acting corruptly and for personal gain” by having the land authority give us preferential treatment by illegally felling trees, and paying for renovations to properties, the ministers said. “These allegations are false,” they said.

Both ministers have demanded Lee withdraw his allegations and pay damages, which would be donated to charity, the posts by K. Shanmugam, the law minister, and Vivian Balakrishnan, the foreign minister, said.

Singapore earlier issued Lee with a fake news notice.

