47m ago
Singapore Names Wong as Deputy PM as Succession Plan Advances
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was named deputy prime minister in a minor cabinet reshuffle Monday, advancing a succession plan that would see him eventually take over from Lee Hsien Loong as the country’s next leader.
“The next generation leadership is taking shape,” Lee said in a Facebook post. “I ask everyone to give your full support to this important transition, to steer Singapore safely out of the pandemic and into a brighter future.”
Wong, 49, becomes one of two deputy prime ministers to Lee. Heng Swee Keat remains as a deputy premier although he stepped aside last year as heir apparent, saying he would be too old to take over once the pandemic was over.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:46
Try high-interest ETFs as a cash alternative: CIBC
-
5:37
Threat of stagflation challenging time for investors to stickhandle, experts say
-
6:22
Summer homebuyers will feel full impact of higher rates: Experts
-
3:22
Tesla makes pitch to turn Texas homes into 'virtual power plants'
-
Fidelity slashes Reddit, Stripe valuations after tech rout
-
2:43
Morgan Stanley says U.S. stock rally has limited upside