(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s communication minister said the government never excluded any company from being vendors for the nationwide rollout of high-speed 5G technology, and is satisfied with the outcome of its telecom operators’ selection.

Singapore’s biggest telecom operators chose Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj as their main 5G network providers, leaving China’s Huawei Technologies Co. with less significant contracts after the city-state gave final approval for the rollout of nationwide 5G coverage Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. chose Ericsson while a group that includes StarHub Ltd. opted for Nokia.

“We never explicitly excluded any vendor,” and the city-state has very clear security and resilience requirements, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Thursday. “You have a diversity of vendors involved in different aspects of the 5G system and that is in fact a positive outcome from our perspective,” he said.

Huawei, which has become a point of contention in tensions between the U.S. and China, still has a foothold in the market as a provider for TPG Telecom Pte’s smaller, local network system.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.