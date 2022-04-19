(Bloomberg) -- Singapore and New Zealand have agreed to enhance cooperation on a range of climate issues, ranging from low carbon technology to sustainable aviation initiatives, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.

During a joint briefing with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Ardern said the two sides agreed on a joint research project on low carbon technology in addition to ongoing cooperation on hydrogen standards and information exchanges on themes such as low emissions vehicles and low carbon shipping.

“We cannot collectively simply return to a high carbon emissions business as usual approach,” she said. “Globally we have entered what must be an age of action, and that includes the private sector as well.”

Ardern - making her first international trip since the pandemic began - is leading a trade mission to Singapore and Japan, among New Zealand’s closest partners in the region, in a bid to bolster an economic rebound. Her government came under intense pressure to reopen New Zealand’s borders earlier this year, after keeping them shut for nearly two years.

As part of the trip, Ardern has said she would highlight her country’s reopening for education and tourism, sectors that have been decimated by the absence of foreigners. Singapore and New Zealand will also begin work on a dialogue to support increased supply chain cooperation, she said.

Earlier in the day, Ardern announced New Zealand would relaunch and expand a working holiday program with Singapore, accepting applications from May 5. Changes include increasing the eligible age range to 18-30 and extending the time frame to a year, from six months.

