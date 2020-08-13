(Bloomberg) -- Singapore, the island nation that likens the fight against climate change to national defense, is not “in a hurry” to ban plastic bags because it burns the waste to produce energy, according to a government minister.

Grace Fu, the recently appointed Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said at an online event that because Singapore incinerates plastic waste to generate power, the value of banning plastic bags “is a little different” than for other countries, the Today newspaper reported Wednesday.

A spokesman for the ministry didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for further comment.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last year called climate change a matter of “life and death” and an existential threat to the country as important as national defense. Singapore is devising a S$100 billion ($73 billion) plan to safeguard the city against rising temperatures and sea levels.

The country is still eager to pursue plastic recycling efforts, Fu said, citing a “bottle-to-bottle” approach that retains the quality of virgin plastic after being processed. Such initiatives could create new jobs and put the country in a position to export its solutions, she said.

Last year, Singapore recycled about 4% of the 930,000 tons of plastic waste it generated, according to the National Environment Agency.

