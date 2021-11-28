Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
8:23
How active is your passive investment manager (and vice versa)?
-
7:46
‘Huge validation’: Why Crypto.com is putting its name on the L.A. Lakers’ arena
-
5:04
Company holiday parties are making a comeback, but many employers have a plan B
-
5:04
Black Friday arrives with little fanfare as stores launch sales ahead of retail event
-
Flush with cash, Saudi prince snubs Biden and sends a message
-
7:08
Kia unveils new electric Niro SUV line-up as EV race heats up
-
Nov 26
Bay Street awaits ‘dividend tsunami’ from Big Six as earnings loom7:44
Bay Street awaits ‘dividend tsunami’ from Big Six as earnings loom
As investors know very well by now, the banks have been freed from an edict by Canada’s financial services regulator that they not raise dividends or buy back shares.
-
Nov 268:23
Canada restricts travel from southern Africa on COVID variant concerns
Canada is following countries, from the U.S. to Hong Kong, in banning foreign nationals from seven southern African nations, amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant.
-
SPONSORED CONTENT
Nov 2615:26
Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast in having authentic conversations about success with the most brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term. New episodes monthly.
-
Nov 269:32
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Uber partners with Tokyo Smoke, ATB on next steps for LPs
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Uber Eats inches forward into the pot business, Cronos receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq for Q3 filing delay and ATB analysts weigh in on why some pot firms can't be profitable.
-
Nov 25
'It's like Gamestop': Mortgage expert on risk of housing correction7:37
'It's like Gamestop': Mortgage expert on risk of housing correction
Prices in red-hot Canadian housing markets could be at risk of a "significant" correction amid extreme valuation and policy uncertainty heading into the new year, according to one of the country's best known mortgage experts.
-
Nov 269:32
Peloton sues Lululemon in bid to protect sportswear patents
Peloton sued Lululemon in a preemptive move to protect the workout-bike maker’s new athletic-wear line from a trademark suit by its former co-branding partner.
-
Nov 269:13
It’s high noon for Canadian beef in Cargill showdown with union
Cargill and union workers at one of Canada’s biggest beef plants are bracing for a showdown, with talks early next week offering up a chance to break a labor impasse that threatens to upend the country’s meat supply.
-
Nov 268:47
U.S. stocks plunge on virus woes while havens gain
U.S. stocks slid in a selloff across global markets amid growing fears a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa could spark fresh outbreaks and scuttle a fragile economic recovery. Haven assets surged.
-
Nov 25
CIBC sweetens Costco Mastercard cash back for launch3:45
CIBC sweetens Costco Mastercard cash back for launch
Almost three months after striking a deal to become Costco’s exclusive credit card partner in this country, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has unveiled details about what cardholders can expect when the plastic arrives in their mailbox next year – including at least twice as much cash back.
-
Dec 23, 2019
Nov 24
'More power to them': OSFI head on investors as home prices soar10:45
'More power to them': OSFI head on investors as home prices soar
The head of Canada’s financial system watchdog is sounding the alarm on the use of home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which he believes may be “simultaneously fueling and helping Canadians afford rising home valuations.”
-
Nov 267:53
Oil crashes more than US$10 as new COVID variant roils markets
Oil prices suffered one of the largest ever one-day plunges, crashing more than 11 per cent on Black Friday as a new coronavirus strain sparked fears that renewed lockdowns will hurt global demand.
-
Nov 265:54
The Week Ahead: Bank earnings season kicks off; Jobs data due
A look at what investors will be watching for in the week ahead
-
Nov 24
Central banks more likely to use stablecoins than unbacked crypto: Wilkins13:18
Central banks more likely to use stablecoins than unbacked crypto: Wilkins
The former deputy governor of the Bank of Canada said she thinks stablecoins have more potential when it comes to central bank adoption than unbacked cryptocurrencies.
-
Nov 269:32
B.C. allows pot shops to sell cannabis-themed books, clothes and more
B.C.'s private cannabis stores can now start stocking pot-themed clothing, books and other goods.
-
Nov 2613:18
Bitcoin retreats 20% from record, joining risk-asset sell-off
Bitcoin tumbled 20 per cent from record highs notched earlier this month as a new variant of the coronavirus spurred traders to dump risk assets across the globe.
-
Nov 23
Bank of Canada says investor rush into housing risks correction5:54
Bank of Canada says investor rush into housing risks correction
The Bank of Canada is warning a rush of investors into the country’s housing market this year has fueled prices and heightened the risk of a correction.
-
Nov 238:05
Trudeau vows to go 'further, faster' on climate policy in his third term
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sketched out his government’s third-term agenda, emphasizing the need for strong action on climate change as Canada grapples with unprecedented flooding along its Pacific coast.
-
Nov 261:48
China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears
Chinese regulators have asked Didi Global Inc.’s top executives to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses, people familiar with the matter said, an unprecedented request that’s likely to revive fears about Beijing’s intentions for its giant tech industry.
-
Nov 263:45
Mexican regulators approve Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern deal
Mexican regulators have given their approval to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s deal to buy U.S. railway Kansas City Southern.
-
Nov 23
'Buyer beware' when playing the IPO market, portfolio manager warns4:18
'Buyer beware' when playing the IPO market, portfolio manager warns
Portfolio Manager Colin Stewart said it’s a bit of a “head scratcher” that so many Canadian companies who have made their public market debuts this year have been “flops,” but thinks even more selling pressure could lead to some buying opportunities.
-
Opinion
-
Nov 22
'No question' homebuyers racing to beat rate hikes: CIBC's Tal8:24
'No question' homebuyers racing to beat rate hikes: CIBC's Tal
Canada’s red-hot housing markets could cool down in the second half of next year, according to a prominent Bay Street economist, as many buyers rush to buy now before the Bank of Canada starts hiking its benchmark interest rate.
-
Nov 2611:48
The Daily Chase: COVID variant roils global markets; Crucial Enbridge decision due today
The new COVID-19 variant is shaking global markets. Major European indices have been down, futures are pointing to a shart drop and WTI has been up to 6 per cent lower.
-
Nov 25
Canadian law firms blast Ontario for error-plagued registry system
A group of Canadian law firms is slamming the Ontario government for recent changes made to its business registry system, stating a list of broad-ranging issues they claim could have a "chilling effect" on doing business in the province.
-
Nov 253:19
Canada’s latest tech public debut sees swings in soft IPO market
The CEO of Canada’s latest tech IPO is unfazed by the stock’s big price swings in the past week, saying he expects volatility to continue until the enterprise software provider reports quarterly earnings results next year.
-
Nov 253:34
CN Rail says Vancouver-Kamloops line to remain closed for repairs
CN Rail said it’s unable to reopen its Kamloops-Vancouver corridor Thursday because of new weather-related problems.