(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s leader of the opposition rejected a parliamentary committee’s findings that he “told untruths” during his testimony in the investigation into former lawmaker who lied in parliament about a sexual assault case.

A committee committee stacked with ruling People’s Action Party lawmakers had also recommended that Pritam Singh, who is also the Workers’ Party Chief, be referred to the public prosecutor to consider criminal proceedings in connection to the scandal.

The report and its recommendations are currently being debated in parliament. The PAP holds a super-majority in the legislature, making it likely that the motions to adopt the findings and the recommendations will pass.

The process taken by the committee of privileges and “the report before parliament leave many questions, gaps and omissions, and by extension, suggests political partisanship,” Singh said at the parliamentary debate Tuesday.

He said the report rested on “uncorroborated” evidence, rejecting findings that offenses have been committed. If the matter does go to the public prosecutor, Singh said he plans to fully cooperate.

Lawmakers can lose their seats if they are convicted of an offense by a Singapore court and sentenced to jail for more than one year or fined S$2,000 ($1,486) or more unless they receive a free pardon.

The committee also recommended last week that Raeesah Khan, from the Workers’ Party, be fined S$35,000 for abusing parliamentary privilege with repeating the lie. The report and the recommendations pose a serious blow for an opposition party that made historic gains in 2020 elections when it won a ten seats and secured two group representation constituencies.

Khan, who resigned in December after admitting she manufactured some of the details of the sexual assault case, had testified before the committee that Singh along with two other senior Workers’ Party members, told her to maintain the lie. The party leadership has denied this allegation.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday encouraged members of parliament to vote in favor of the motions. The issues “if not dealt with properly will dishonor parliament and bring this august institution into disrepute,” he said. “It’s essential that we steadfastly maintain our high standards and ensure that we have leaders who embody the right values.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.