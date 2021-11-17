(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s game plan for reopening amid Covid-19 remains “step by step,” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

The city-state is trying to ease virus restrictions without having to dial back, and is trying to see end-path without high costs, Lee said at an interview with Bloomberg’s Editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

Singapore has been pushing for an endemic strategy of living with the virus, although that approach has been marred with several months of stop-start restrictions amid rising infections.

The trade-reliant island country is also relaxing more of its border controls in an attempt to re-establish itself as one of the world’s premier aviation hubs. On Monday, the government announced that it’s opening to five more nations under vaccinated travel lanes, bringing the tally to 21 countries.

