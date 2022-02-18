(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will issue its first green sovereign bond as part of a plan to tap markets for as much as S$35 billion ($26 billion) of environment-focused financing by 2030, according to officials.

That’s an increase from plans announced last year to raise S$19 billion in green debt, in order to fund more projects, a Finance Ministry spokesman said in response to a Bloomberg query.

Singapore is a relative latecomer to a surging global market for sustainable debt, with Hong Kong having made its debut. The city state is running a budget deficit after its finances were battered by the pandemic, and its low-lying islands are at risk from climate change.

State agencies including the National Environment Agency would also issue debt under the plan. Details such as the currency of the new debt will be announced closer to the issuance date, the spokesman said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.