(Bloomberg) -- Singapore plans to expand its Covid-19 “vaccinate or regular test” regime as the city state continues to tackle coronavirus, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The country’s multi-ministry taskforce on Aug. 6 announced that unvaccinated individuals from sectors including healthcare, elderly care and those in settings with children aged 12 and under must be tested twice a week using antigen rapid tests, under the so-called VoRT regime, starting from Oct. 1.

Singapore has now decided to extend the VoRT regime to also include retail mall workers, workers in supermarket outlets, taxi and private hire care drivers, last mile delivery personnel, driving school instructors/private driving instructors, and public transport frontline staff as they also interact more frequently with the general public.

The health ministry will also make Covid-19 vaccination available at more Public Health Preparedness Clinics, from 44 today to more than 60 clinics by end of August.

The city state further plans to open up its vaccination program to groups of short-term pass holders who are in Singapore for long periods of time.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.