(Bloomberg) -- Neighbors who quarrel over noise may soon be forced to sit down and talk things through in Singapore, after authorities unveiled plans to make mediation mandatory before cases can go to court. Those who refuse could be hit with penalties.

The plan, announced in the country’s parliament on Monday by Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong, will mandate mediation where certain community disputes are concerned, including for sparring neighbors.

The minister did not give full details of penalties for those who refuse, but said they would include banning complainants from seeking a resolution through a tribunal court.

Tong said less than 30% of neighbor clashes currently went down the mediation route due to the process being voluntary.

Compulsory intervention reflects a more unorthodox approach to noise nuisance cases. While mediation is practiced around the world, it’s mostly not compulsory. In rival Asian financial hub Hong Kong, also notorious for its population density, residents are encouraged to report noise issues to those manging their property before resorting to police reports.

