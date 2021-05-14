(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong defended the government’s move to ban dining-in and limiting social gatherings to two people, saying the new coronavirus clusters and unlinked community cases in the past fortnight were “very worrying.”

“We are testing more intensively, and doing our utmost to ring-fence the transmissions. But we also need stricter restrictions to stop more cases from popping up,” Lee said in a Facebook post.

Lee’s comments came just after Singaporean authorities found 24 new cases of coronavirus locally on Friday with more than half coming from a cluster originating from Changi Airport.

